Drugs and violence, recipe for jail for former footy player

JUDGEMENT DAY: Matthew Allen Eddie Anderson fronted the Rockhampton Supreme Court to be sentenced for his crimes yesterday.

JUDGEMENT DAY: Matthew Allen Eddie Anderson fronted the Rockhampton Supreme Court to be sentenced for his crimes yesterday. File

FOLLOWING a spectacular fall from grace, former Gladstone A-grade footy player Matthew Allen Eddie Anderson is counting his lucky stars after avoiding spending the rest of his life in jail.

After a protracted court process over a number of years which included 744 days served in pre-sentence custody, Anderson received justice today in Rockhampton Supreme Court for his significant crimes involving drugs and violence - both of which carrying a maximum life sentence.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, stealing, supplying and trafficking a dangerous drug, using a (phone) in the commission of a crime, making threats, stealing a vehicle, dealing in tainted property, breaching bail, failing to appear, and contravening domestic violence orders.

Justice Graeme Crow said the Anderson's worst offending occurred on March 21, 2016 when Anderson, armed with a metre long wooden stick, accompanied three co-offenders (armed with a pick axe, crowbar and a metal baseball bat) in a home invasion of a Gladstone property, seeking money.

He allegedly hit one man across the chest, smashed glasses sending shards flying before telling home owner he wouldn't leave until he received $1,400 - which the owner retrieved from a safe and paid.

The month after the incident, Anderson ran into the home owner again at his place of business where Anderson identified himself as the home invader before demanding $500 addition money and threatening to return with a baseball bat.

The man reported Anderson to the police and handed over CCTV footage from his property, with Anderson subsequently charged.

Anderson's drug dealing activities were revealed by listening advices during a significant police operation Operation Papa Bowler which lead to 23 charges in late 2018.

A police raid on his property netted cash, tick sheets and a mobile phone with evidence of drug transactions implicating Anderson in the possession, supply and trafficking of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said Anderson was genuinely remorseful and took full responsibility for his past actions and after making mistakes as a young man, he had done the right thing for 12 years in a stable job, relationship and a flourishing sporting career before it unravelled.

Over the past two years, he said his client had been a "model prisoner”, amassing nine qualifications "to better himself” and working his way up into a prisoner supervisory role within the prison workshop.

Mr Moon said Anderson's lack of sophistication and lower street level dealing should mitigate his trafficking charge and he expressed hope that with time served, his client would be ready for parole.

Given Anderson's advanced age and history of breaching bail conditions, Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said a jail sentence of six to seven years was justified.

Justice Crow said the need to create a deterrence for Anderson loomed large in his offending, especially given his five page long criminal record.

"In your case, violence and drugs are a deadly cocktail and won't be tolerated,” Mr Crow said.

He described the home invasion as a "terrible offence” before detailing the destructive impact on society created by his distribution of ice.

The Justice hoped that Anderson's rehabilitative efforts would continue before providing him with a strong incentive to stay on the straight and narrow.

Given two years already served, Anderson was sentenced to four years jail under the head sentence for home invasion with the rest of the penalties served concurrently, with a parole release date on September 2, and an operational period of four years hanging over his head.