Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Almost 4kg of marijuana was found in a car in Proserpine.
Almost 4kg of marijuana was found in a car in Proserpine. Bill North
Crime

Large amount of drugs 'found on backseat of car'

Monique Preston
by
14th Nov 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 4kg of marijuana was allegedly found in a shopping bag in a car pulled over by police in Proserpine last week.

Proserpine Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mark Flynn said police found the drugs when they searched a car after intercepting it on the Bruce Highway at 6pm on November 8.

The bag of dried marijuana was on the back seat, Sgt Flynn said.

A 52-year-old Townsville man was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

He will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 9.

Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        53 PROPERTIES: Open homes you can inspect this weekend

        premium_icon 53 PROPERTIES: Open homes you can inspect this weekend

        News More than 53 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to...

        • 14th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        Bowls Club raises thousands for charity

        premium_icon Bowls Club raises thousands for charity

        News Businesses across Gladstone hit the greens to raise funds for Capricorn Helicopter...