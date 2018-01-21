Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

DRUGS A TOP CONCERN: Cops surprised at public survey results

Coffee with a Cop at Muffin Break on Goondoon St. January 18, 2018.
Coffee with a Cop at Muffin Break on Goondoon St. January 18, 2018. Sarah Steger
Sarah Steger
by

A PUBLIC survey has found drugs to be residents' biggest concern when it comes to crime in Gladstone.

For two hours on Thursday morning, local police officers sat down with members of the public and answered their questions.

"It was a great day to engage with locals and hear their thoughts on crime in the area," Senior Constable Wendy Brooks said.

During the event at Muffin Break, people were asked to fill out a survey ranking what kinds of crime they were most concerned about.

"The survey captured people's thoughts and fears on crime in Gladstone," Sen-Constable Brooks said.

"What stood out to me was that drugs were the main concern among the people we surveyed.

"Domestic violence is what we are called out to the most but that was what people were actually least concerned about."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

According to the survey, the majority of residents are somewhat fearful of crime in Gladstone, however, only a small minority have been forced to contact police in the past 12 months.

"Looking at what people are most concerned about, we can advocate drug services more and look at having a drug awareness stall at the Valley Shopping Centre at some point," Constable Brooks said.

Gladstone Police intends to run more Coffee with a Cop events throughout its patrol group.

If businesses wish to host Coffee with a Cop they can call the station on 49713222.

Related Items

Topics:  coffee witha cop crime domestic vioence drugs personal safety property crime

Gladstone Observer
'I think I'm having a stroke': Family man's mid-flight scare

'I think I'm having a stroke': Family man's mid-flight scare

"I THINK I'm having a stroke." When Sydney businessman Mark Fletcher felt his face tingling, that is all he could say to the man sitting beside him.

Power station workers donate $4k to Oaky North protestors

Andrew Lockwood pictured during one of the power station protests during the company's EBA negotiations.

Union members help coal mine workers near Mackay.

HOTTER THAN HELL: Festival hits all the right notes

STILL GOT IT: Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson entertains the crowd at Gladstone's Hotter Than Hell event on Saturday night.

Thousands packed Marley Brown Oval to celebrate Aussie rock.

Gladstone intercultural group thanks its volunteers

GIVING BACK: Rikki Razon arrived in Gladstone a year ago from the Philippines and is now volunteering with Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours. INSET: A barbecue to thank the volunteers was held yesterday.

WIN held a bring-a-plate barbecue at East Shores on Friday.

Local Partners