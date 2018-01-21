DRUGS A TOP CONCERN: Cops surprised at public survey results

A PUBLIC survey has found drugs to be residents' biggest concern when it comes to crime in Gladstone.

For two hours on Thursday morning, local police officers sat down with members of the public and answered their questions.

"It was a great day to engage with locals and hear their thoughts on crime in the area," Senior Constable Wendy Brooks said.

During the event at Muffin Break, people were asked to fill out a survey ranking what kinds of crime they were most concerned about.

"The survey captured people's thoughts and fears on crime in Gladstone," Sen-Constable Brooks said.

"What stood out to me was that drugs were the main concern among the people we surveyed.

"Domestic violence is what we are called out to the most but that was what people were actually least concerned about."

According to the survey, the majority of residents are somewhat fearful of crime in Gladstone, however, only a small minority have been forced to contact police in the past 12 months.

"Looking at what people are most concerned about, we can advocate drug services more and look at having a drug awareness stall at the Valley Shopping Centre at some point," Constable Brooks said.

Gladstone Police intends to run more Coffee with a Cop events throughout its patrol group.

If businesses wish to host Coffee with a Cop they can call the station on 49713222.