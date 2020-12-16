DRUGGIE WARNED: ‘Re-offend and you’ll rot in jail’

A MAGISTRATE has issued a stern warning to a drug-driver.

Ronald Charles Thomson, 59, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the offence.

At 8.15pm on October 8, police patrolling the Dawson Highway at West Gladstone intercepted Thomson, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

He returned a positive test result to cannabis.

Before Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford could hand down penalty, an argumentative Thomson piped up to say that he was hardly under the influence because he had smoked cannabis the Sunday prior.

Mr Woodford told Thomson he disregarded road user safety if he dabbled in drugs and drove.

“If you drive while under the influence you are essentially saying ‘I can go out and break the law, I can do that and doesn’t matter if I kill a little kid’,” he said.

“If you come before me again for drug offending you are going to rot in jail, get out of here.”

Mr Woodford fined Thomson $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 9 months.