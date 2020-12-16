Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
man smoking a marijuana joint
man smoking a marijuana joint
News

DRUGGIE WARNED: ‘Re-offend and you’ll rot in jail’

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
16th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has issued a stern warning to a drug-driver.

Ronald Charles Thomson, 59, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the offence.

At 8.15pm on October 8, police patrolling the Dawson Highway at West Gladstone intercepted Thomson, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

He returned a positive test result to cannabis.

Before Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford could hand down penalty, an argumentative Thomson piped up to say that he was hardly under the influence because he had smoked cannabis the Sunday prior.

Mr Woodford told Thomson he disregarded road user safety if he dabbled in drugs and drove.

“If you drive while under the influence you are essentially saying ‘I can go out and break the law, I can do that and doesn’t matter if I kill a little kid’,” he said.

“If you come before me again for drug offending you are going to rot in jail, get out of here.”

Mr Woodford fined Thomson $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 9 months.

crime gladstonecourt drug driving charge gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boynedale Bush Camp set to reopen

        Premium Content Boynedale Bush Camp set to reopen

        News The good news comes just in time for Christmas.

        BAD GRANDMA: Biloela woman faces 12 charges

        Premium Content BAD GRANDMA: Biloela woman faces 12 charges

        News “I just want to go home and enjoy my grandchildren.”

        Three macadamia varieties on global threatened species list

        Premium Content Three macadamia varieties on global threatened species list

        News Australia’s macadamia industry involves 800 plus growers and delivers $850m retail...

        REPORT: CQ hit harder by housing stress, homelessness

        Premium Content REPORT: CQ hit harder by housing stress, homelessness

        News The report commissioned by Everybody’s Home calls for the Government to invest $7.2...