Drugged up thief caused nightmare for businesses

Popular Gympie burger joint Johnny Dees was robbed three times over five days last Christmas.

A MAN who broke into three Gympie businesses in a drug-addled stealing spree late last year will spend another three months behind bars.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday that Jamie-Lee William Deacon, 27, broke into popular local eatery Johnny Dees three times between December 22 and 26.

Deacon also broke into and stole from the Cooloola BMX Club on December 7 and the Gympie Red Rooster franchise on November 23.

In a separate stealing charge, the court heard Deacon stole a stroller, esky and stereo equipment from the Gympie St Vincent de Paul charity on December 3.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court there were no details in relation to the restitution sought from Deacon for his offending, but pointed to an extensive criminal history of similar crimes for which he had been given "every type of sentence".

Sgt Manns sought a 12 month jail sentence with eventual release on parole.

Deacon's lawyer agreed with the sentence length, but asked Magistrate Chris Callaghan to consider either granting his client immediate release on parole or a two-year suspended sentence to allow him the chance at "cleaning up his act and becoming worthwhile member of the community".

He said all of Deacon's offences were drug-related, but he "doesn't wish to go back to drugs" in the interest of his two-year-old child and relationship with a woman present in the court's public gallery.

Mr Callaghan called Deacon's history "shocking" and highlighted he had pleaded guilty to five different break and enter with stealing charges, as well as one each of stealing from the St Vincent De Paul charity, possessing "a small amount" of cannabis, possessing a bong, a pipe and a syringe.

He said an immediate release from jail would not be enough of a deterrence for Deacon's continued offending, which the court heard dated back to 2010.

Deacon was given a head sentence of 1 year and ordered to remain behind bars until April 28.

Mr Callaghan noted Deacon had spent 24 days in pre-sentence custody for those matters since December 29.