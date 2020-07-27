Menu
IN COURT: A stay at home mum was found in possession of drugs and a reject shop basket.
Crime

Drug user wants to ‘reteach’ her mind to stop using

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
A STAY-AT-HOME mum found herself in trouble when she was found in possession of drugs, utensils and a Reject Shop basket.

Kerry Eileen Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty to possess utensils, possess dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

The statement of facts outline that on June 11, at a Clinton address, Thomas was found to be in possession of a water pipe and electric grinder, 4.3g of marijuana and a Reject Shop shopping basket.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had used marijuana since year 12 and needed to “reteach her mind” to stop using it.

She said she had started engaging in rehabilitation.

Thomas was sentenced to 18 months probation and a conviction was recorded.

