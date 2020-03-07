Drug user stole board shorts to sell for food

A MONTH behind bars was the “wake-up call” a convicted thief needed, according to his lawyer.

Corin Hayden Munro, appearing by video link from the Capricornia Correctional Centre, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to five counts of stealing, three counts of possessing drugs, two counts of disqualified-driving, two counts of failing to appear, contravening a community service order, failing to dispose of a syringe, possessing suspected stolen property and breaching bail.

The 36-year-old stole several items between September 2019 and February 2020 including a scooter, meat and LED inspection lamps worth $351, the court was told.

Three times Munro’s vehicle was intercepted and he was found in possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Munro stole a pair of board shorts from Surf, Ski and Dive which he told police he was going to sell in order to buy food as he had not eaten in three days. The board shorts were returned.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Munro became homeless six months ago when he was black-listed because the unit he rented was broken into and “completely destroyed” and he failed to report the incident to police.

She said since then his drug use had “spiralled out of control”.

She said the 28 days Munro had already served was a “gods end” and “wake-up call” as it got him off drugs.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Munro’s drug use was “not an excuse” for his offending.

Munro will serve one more month in prison, five months’ parole and will have a probation order that will expire in March 2021.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years. A conviction was recorded.