IN COURT: A man told police he thought he was being followed when he was found with a knife. Photo: Nick Clayton.
Drug user kept large kitchen knife in car ‘for protection’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
AN EMERALD man told police he kept knives in his car because he thought he was being followed.

Grant Lee Kregenbrink, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs, a utensil and a knife in a public place.

The court heard that on July 28 at 3am, Kregenbrink was intercepted on Lord St while sitting in a stationary vehicle.

During a search police located a clipseal bag with 7g of marijuana and a pipe in a duffel bag which Kregenbrink stated were his and he used the pipe to “smoke weed”.

The court was told that on August 7 Kregenbrink was intercepted in Margate for a licence check and breath test where he appeared nervous, was sweating heavily and not making eye contact.

Krehenbrink told police he thought he was being followed and stated he had a knife in the back seat and down the side of the driver’s seat.

The prosecution told the court police found a large kitchen knife with a 15cm blade in the car which Kregenbrink said he had for protection and “would only use if needed”.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Kregenbrink only used marijuana occasionally to help with insomnia and post traumatic stress disorder.

Kregenbrink was convicted and fined $500.

