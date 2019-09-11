Drug user mum bites officer while trying to flush drugs

Nicole Patricia Pollack pleaded guilty to five charges, including two counts of supplying dangerous drugs and assault.

A HERVEY Bay woman who bit a police officer while trying to flush drugs down the toilet will spend most of her pregnancy behind bars.

The 32-year-old, who is in her first trimester of pregnancy, apologised for her actions when she appeared in Maryborough Supreme Court yesterday.

Two months after being released from prison on parole for other drug dealing charges, Pollack was a passenger in a car pulled over by police on August 25, 2017.

After empty clip-sealed bags were found in her handbag, a female officer strip-searched Pollack in a toilet block.

When another clip-sealed bag was found under her clothing, Pollack pushed the officer, put the bag in the toilet and tried to flush it.

As the officer went to retrieve the bag, Pollack pushed her again and bit her on the forearm.

The bag contained more than three grams of methamphetamine.

Ms Stannard said because the bite broke the skin the police officer had to undergo nine months of disease testing, in case she had contracted something from "a known drug user".

While on bail for the assault, Pollack was found to have dealt about 0.02g of methamphetamine on two occasions in April 2018.

During the execution of a search warrant, Pollack refused to unlock her phone, claiming she had forgotten the pass-code.

Solicitor Andrew Bale said his client's drug dealing was only a small amount to fund her own long-term addiction.

He said Pollack was in her first trimester of pregnancy and estimated the baby was due in March 2020.

Pollack cried in the prisoners' dock when Justice Peter Davis cited her "significant criminal history" while sentencing her to a head sentence of 24 months in prison.

He gave her a parole eligibility date of April 6, 2020.

Four days was declared served and convictions were recorded.

"The cold hard fact is you attacked (the police officer) to prevent her from discovering your drug offending," he said.

"Not only was she just doing her job, she was doing a job she had sworn an oath to do."