‘Lavish wedding’ convict moved to high-security jail

CONVICTED drug trafficker Terrence Thornbury - who served his guests Moreton Bay bugs, prawns and steaks at a lavish prison farm wedding - has been transferred to a high-security jail.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Thornbury, 41, was moved from Palen Creek prison farm earlier this week, to Borallon jail, near Ipswich.

It's unclear why Thornbury was transferred and if it was in relation to the wedding scandal.

His move also comes just days after raids at the prison farm in which officers found a mobile phone and prohibited substances.

Nine prisoners were moved after the weekend searches. Corrective services said two of these tested positive to a prohibited substance, one refused to provide a sample and six others were suspected of drug use.

A further five were moved to allow a "comprehensive assessment to be conducted on their suitability to remain in a low custody environment".

When asked if any prisoners had been charged police said the matter was still under investigation.

Thornbury invited 36 guests to his wedding at the prison farm last month.

The prisoner, who was well dressed for the occasion, posed for photographs with his new wife.

It caused outrage and prison officers said they had never seen a similar type of prison wedding.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she understood the decision to allow the wedding was made by a "junior manager" at the prison.

"I was quite disgusted when I heard that myself," she said of the lavish wedding.

The matter was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission however it has been referred back to QCS and the Office of the Chief Inspector is investigating.

"The GM (general manager) and DGM (deputy general manager) were immediately called in for formal counselling by the Deputy Commissioner," a QCS spokeswoman said.

"Further actions are dependent on the outcomes of the present investigations."