Drug trafficker facing deportation and losing Aussie born children

A CONVICTED drug ­trafficker is facing deportation and losing his children after he breached his suspended ­sentence for trafficking by evading police and possessing drugs.

Nathan Buddy Harris, 36, was ordered by Justice Graeme Crow yesterday to serve the­ ­remaining 28 months of his 3.5 years prison term which was handed down on September 5, 2017 by Justice Duncan McMeekin.

The sentence in 2017 was suspended after 14 months in prison and it was operational for five years.

The Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday heard concerns outlined by Justice McMeekin in his sentencing remarks about Harris not learning any lessons despite being apprehended three times.

Crown prosecutor Ryan Godfrey said Harris breached the drug trafficking sentence for offences committed between March and September 2019.

He said Harris evaded police on March 16 after they attempted to intercept him on Goondoon St, Gladstone.

Mr Godfrey said Harris pulled up in a carpark, but when the officers exited their vehicle, he drove off.

Then, on June 5, Harris was found in possessing of scales and straws.

And on September 25, police searched his house and found methamphetamines, marijuana, diazepam, scales, a straw, clip seal bags and a mobile phone police believed was used in the commission of drug offending.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Harris in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 15 to eight months prison with parole ­eligibility on November 29.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client had ­applied for parole, but was ­rejected due to the breach ­proceedings being outstanding.

He said Harris, who was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, faced an ­unknown future after receiving a letter from deportation officials.

One of the guidelines for deportation of non-citizens from Australia is when an ­offender is a risk they will ­commit further offences.

Mr Moon said no decision had been made by deportation about Harris’ future.

He said Harris had three children with his defacto partner, who were all Australian citizens.

“If you choose drugs, you will lose your children,” Justice Crow warned

“You are the author of your own misery.”

After ordering Harris to serve the remainder of the drug trafficking sentence, ­Justice Crow ordered immediate parole eligibility.