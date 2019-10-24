Drug trafficker claims she sold ‘rock salt’ not meth

A TOWNSVILLE woman claims she should never have been jailed for drug trafficking because she only ever sold rock salt to customers.

Candice Bo Allen was sentenced to four and a half years’ jail after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Townsville between October 2016 and April 2017.

Court documents revealed Allen, who was representing herself, told the sentencing judge in December 2018 that she never onsold methylamphetamine.

Candice Bo Allen says she should have been convicted of fraud, not drug trafficking.

She would keep the drugs and the money to feed her own ice addiction, then deliver rock salt to her customers, the Townsville court was told.

Crown prosecutor Dane Marley argued Allen had only supplied rock salt instead of methamphetamine on a few occasions or used it to cut the drugs she was selling.

Allen has appealed her conviction and sentence in the Queensland Court of Appeal, arguing she should have been found guilty of defrauding customers, not drug trafficking.

She appealed on the grounds that she was pressured to plead guilty and because the judge should have taken into account her challenge to the guilty plea.

Allen’s matter was adjourned so she could apply for legal aid. — NewsRegional