Drug test shows negative but birthday girl acts otherwise

A GLADSTONE woman who returned a negative result during a roadside drug test admitted to police she used ice before getting behind the wheel.

Joanne Nancy Hynes pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving under the influence.

About 1.35am on December 29 police intercepted Hynes on Mellefont St.

The court was told she returned a blood-alcohol reading of .055 per cent and although the blood test came back negative, Hynes was showing signs of being under the influence of drugs.

The 34-year-old told the officers she had used ice and was taken to hospital for a blood test, which revealed she also had cannabis in her system.

The stay-at-home mum told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella her brother passed away earlier in 2018.

She said the day of the offending was her birthday.

"It was a terrible day,” she said.

"We used to spend a lot of time together.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Hynes using drugs would not help her to grieve.

"It won't help and it won't make it better.

"It is the first step in a downwards spiral.

"You need to see someone about your grief otherwise you are going to start associating with the wrong people here.

"You have to deal with it the proper way.”

Mr Kinsella accepted Hynes was struggling with the loss of her brother, which impaired her judgement.

He imposed a $300 fine and disqualified Hynes from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.