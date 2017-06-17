Drug taking nest a local disgrace

NEEDLE TREE: Two needles and an assortment of rubbish have been discovered yet again at the sight were a young boy was jabbed.

AN accidental needle prick to a four-year-old boy has raised concerns over community safety with a semi-remote tree seemingly becoming a hot spot for drug users.

Sergeant Kent Haley, of Gladstone Police, said while there hadn't been many abandoned needles reported to police, it was a serious issue.

"Don't leave (needles) there where a child might come along and get pricked by them,” he said.

Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesman said there were laws in place if someone failed to dispose of a needle, falling under the Drug Misuse Act.

While the police would take action if they saw someone taking drugs, the QPS spokesman said unattended needles were the council's responsibility.

"In terms of littering and needle disposal areas, they're also healthcare issues,” he said.

"It's not so much a policing issue unless we catch someone offending.”

When The Observer inspected the tree off Hopper Rd, empty Opioid pill packets (a prescription drug like codeine which is used as a strong pain relief and is addictive), used alcohol swabs, pot plants and old milk cartons were found surrounding the tree along with used needles.

The QPS spokesperson said drug operations generally occurred monthly or bi-monthly to keep the community safe.

"Anecdotally, if people mention a lot (of needles) in that area, it's an intelligence-type thing,” he said.

"It becomes a good place to observe for apprehending drug users. We take it very seriously.”

NEEDLE TREE: Two needles and an assortment of rubbish have been discovered yet again at the sight were a young boy was jabbed. Paul Braven GLA160617NEEDLE

The QPS Spokesperson said if people found unattended needles, they needed to either call police and stay with the needles until police arrived, dispose of the needles safely with a sharps container and don't handle the needles directly - instead use tongs.

"Don't leave them for other people to find,” he said.

