Drug raids sweep Mackay as secret labs uncovered

The Bowen raids were a culmination of more than 12-months of investigating by detectives from the State Crime Command Major and Organised Crime Squad.

The Bowen raids were a culmination of more than 12-months of investigating by detectives from the State Crime Command Major and Organised Crime Squad. Scott Powick

IN A major operation targeting the North Queensland drug trade, police raided properties in Bowen, Collinsville, Mackay, Sarina and Ayr, resulting in the discovery of an alleged clandestine laboratory in Bowen.

Yesterday, in a sweeping police operation, 20 warrants were used to search properties across the region. Police arrested 26 people and charged them with over 100 offences, including four people with drug trafficking.

Police have alleged the leader of the drug syndicate was based in Bowen and was responsible for directing a network throughout Queensland as well as interstate.

Police will alleged that a clandestine laboratory was located as a property in Bowen as well as two hydroponic cannabis production sites

During the raids, police seized 60 grams of methylamphetamine, a number of cannabis plants as well as over $25 ,000 in cash.

Queensland Police State Crime Command Major and Organised Crime Squad released these photos after a major drug bust in Bowen. Contributed

Police also uncovered two firearms, knuckledusters a flick knife and pepper spray.

The raids were a culmination of more than 12-months of investigating by detectives from the State Crime Command Major and Organised Crime Squad.

Three people appeared in the Bowen Magistrates Court yesterday and have been remanded in custody.

Queensland Police State Crime Command Major and Organised Crime Squad released these photos after a major drug bust in Bowen. Contributed

Five other people were issued with notices to appear before the courts earlier in the operation.

A further 18 people have been issued with notices to appear for numerous drug offences and are due to appear in Bowen, Collinsville and Mackay Magistrates Courts at a later date.