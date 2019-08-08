Drug supply syndicate uncovered by double-murder probe

The double-fatal crash at Glenugie, near Grafton on Sunday, 09 December 2018.

The double-fatal crash at Glenugie, near Grafton on Sunday, 09 December 2018. Frank Redward

THE five men have been arrested in connection with an alleged drug supply uncovered by a police strike force established to investigate the death of two bikies in a fatal crash late last year.

In December 2018, detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of two people in a fatal crash near Halfway Creek, 20km south of Grafton.

Earlier this year, 34-year-old James Kevin Cook was charged with two counts of murder after police found the small pistol which was allegedly involved in the December 2018 crash that took place on the Pacific Hwy between Glenugie and Halfway Creek.

As part of their extensive inquiries, strike force investigators allegedly identified a significant drug supply syndicate in the Grafton and South Grafton areas.

About 8.30am yesterday, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, with assistance from operational support units, conducted four search warrants at homes in Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek.

Dramatic footage of police drug raid: Police conducted raids on four properties, arresting five men, in connection to an alleged drug supply syndicate in the Grafton area.

During the search warrants, police located and seized methylamphetamine, cannabis, cash and weapons.

Five men - all aged between 24 and 51 - were arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

A 39-year-old South Grafton man was charged with nine offences including possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime.

A 38-year-old Grafton man was charged with aggravated break and enter in company and supply prohibited drug.

A 45-year-old Halfway Creek man was charged with 11 offences including supply prohibited drug, receive stolen property and possess unauthorised firearm.

A 24-year-old South Grafton man was charged with 40 drug supply offences.

A 51-year-old Southgate man was charged with 11 drug supply offences.

All five were refused bail to face Grafton Local Court today, and were formally refused bail to re-appear on Monday.

Investigations under Strike Force Kiowa are continuing.