Drug supplier top of Magistrate’s ‘hit list’

A Raglan man has was told he was fortunate his level of supply wasn’t larger.

ANOTHER drug supplier has felt the wrath of magistrate Bevan Manthey when told he was now number one on Mr Manthey’s hit list.

“You’re quite fortunate it was low level today, but after today the gloves are off,” Mr Manthey told Ricky Leigh Stodart, who pleaded guilty to supply dangerous drugs; produce dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drugs; two counts of possess dangerous drugs; two counts of possess utensils; and possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The court was told the 20-year-old Raglan man was on a good behaviour bond during this offending for other drug-related offences.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client was not addicted to drugs and only used them when partying with his friends. She said the last time he used drugs was before being arrested.

“My client is remorseful for his actions,” Ms Hight said.

“These drugs are getting down to the children in our community,” Mr Manthey said. “You cut off the supply chain, like Mr Stodart, it goes a significant way to reducing that.”

Stodart was sentenced to probation for 18 months with no convictions recorded.

However, Mr Manthey said he was not satisfied Stodart was out of the woods.

“I’m writing on my file four to six months to do two weeks imprisonment … that’s where I could have went today,” he said.

“You’re number one today on my hit list.

“If I see you back I won’t waste my time talking to you again.”