Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017.
Crime

Drug ring co-accused appear in Gladstone court

Andrew Thorpe
by
25th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

A MAN and a woman allegedly part of a large-scale CQ drug-trafficking ring have been denied bail by a Gladstone magistrate.

The defendants were two of 23 people charged during Operation Papa Bowler, which culminated in the seizure of $54,000 from a Gladstone home this week.

Matthew Allen Eddie Anderson, 41, and Letecia Birgitte Jensen, 38, appeared separately at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Mr Anderson was also charged with possessing a mobile phone used in the commission of a crime.

The police prosecutor told the court the defendants had been secretly recorded discussing the purchase of drugs over wiretapped phones and at a bugged Gladstone home.

Appearing for Miss Jensen, barrister Matt Heelan argued the police case was not strong enough to deny his client bail.

He said most of the intercepted communication, which included phrases like "HB (half-ball), I'll owe your for it and I'll keep a bit" and another defendant telling her she was "costing (him) $1000 a week", were not direct enough to indicate commercial trafficking.

Mr Anderson's lawyer Lauren Townsend took a similar approach, saying phrases like "you chasing sales?" could be be "something your Tupperware or Avon lady sends you".

Ms Townsend said Mr Anderson would be willing to report to police twice daily and not use a mobile phone or social media if granted bail.

The prosecution argued both defendants presented an unacceptable risk of reoffending, pointing to a text message allegedly found on Mr Anderson's phone containing the phrases "after a single" and "$50 and bring some bags".

"In my submission I've never bought Tupperware like that," the prosecutor said.

Magistrate Melanie Ho denied bail to both defendants.

They are next due to appear in court via video link on May 29.

gladstonecourt gladstone crime gladstone police
Gladstone Observer
