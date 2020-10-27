Drug producer sentenced to community service

A River Ranch woman found producing drugs has been sentenced to community service.

A River Ranch woman found producing drugs has been sentenced to community service.

A WOMAN found growing marijuana and producing THC has received a sentence of community service in the district court.

Cathleen Joan Smith, 53 at the time of the offence now 54, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Monday to two counts of drug possession and two counts of producing drugs.

Crown Prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke told the court that during a search warrant on November 26, 2019 at a River Ranch address, police located 24 marijuana plants in the early budding stage which weighed a total of 4.2kg.

READ MORE: NO TIME: Grandfather was a respite carer and drug trafficker

READ MORE: Teen thief armed with box cutter just misses prison sentence

Additionally, police located 1.48kg of marijuana, along with items used to produce tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Ms O’Rourke told the court they would not be alleging commerciality.

She said Smith made admissions to police the drugs were hers and she used them to self-medicate.

Ms O’Rourke told the court Smith had relevant prior offending however it had been 12 years since her last conviction.

Smith, self-represented, told the court of tragedy in her teen years when her mother committed suicide and she, 17 at the time, and her 15-year-old sister had been the ones to clean up after.

Smith said she’d had anxiety since then and attempts to use antidepressants had not worked.

“I couldn’t sleep properly,” Smith said.

“The side effects were horrible.

“So I just went back to smoking cannabis.”

READ MORE: ‘I’ll f---ing chop you up’: Muscle sent to reclaim $5K debt

READ MORE: Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

Judge Michael Burnett told Smith she needed to not put her medical needs into her own hands.

“You need to work with your doctors,” Judge Burnett said.

“They can eventually find something that will work for you.

“With enough trial and error they will find some drug that will suit you, you need to persevere.”

Smith was sentenced to 200 hours of community service to be done over 12 months.

Convictions were recorded.