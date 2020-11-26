Drug offender’s ‘weak’ moment

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Clinton Sorrensen pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.

A GLADSTONE man caught with a small amount of marijuana has had his criminal history come back to bite him.

Clinton Sorrensen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 20 to drug possession.

The 24-year-old was found in possession of 1g of marijuana on August 20.

At the time he was subject to parole.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court drug entries in her client's criminal history related to more serious or much large quantities of drugs.

She said he had previously been addicted to drugs but had worked hard to get himself clean, to the extent of moving towns.

She said Sorrensen had separated himself from his previous circles however in a small town occasionally a person he knew would come across him and offer him drugs.

"He's unfortunately been weak," Ms Ditchfield said.

She told the court Sorrensen was remorseful for his actions and should have said no.

Sorrensen was sentenced to one months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

