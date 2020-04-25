Menu
Crime

Drug offender tells magistrate to have a great day

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
A KIRKWOOD man told a court he smoked marijuana for medication after he was caught with the drug on a beach.

Bradley Michael McGuire pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court by phone this week to possess dangerous drugs and possess utensil.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that about 1.05am on November 10 police were conducting patrols in Tannum Sands when they saw McGuire with a group walking from a beach.

When police spoke with the group they appeared nervous and apprehensive, and they had been drinking on the beach.

McGuire was asked if the police could look in a cooler bag, where they found two cans of alcohol, a glass pipe and two small containers with 5.7g of marijuana.

McGuire told police he had been smoking the drug on the beach.

Sen Con Spargo told the court McGuire had five pages of criminal history.

McGuire told the court he used the marijuana for medication.

“I know it’s not legal,” McGuire said.

McGuire was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

Following his sentence McGuire thanked the magistrate and told him to “have a great day.”

