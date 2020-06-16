Menu
A man who pleaded guilty to a number of drug offences has been released from jail. Photo: Barry Leddicoat
Drug offender avoids jail

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
A 33-YEAR-old man convicted of a number of drug offences has avoided jail time after his case was heard on Friday.

Kayne Anthony Richards pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to evasion, possess property suspected of being acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence, possess drugs and possess property suspected of being proceeds of an offence under Drugs Misuse Act.

The court was told Richards had an eight-page criminal history.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the items found by police belonged to a co-accused who has been charged with a drug trafficking offence and that will be dealt with in the Supreme Court. However, he accepted he was there at the time, which was why he pleaded guilty.

Richards was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment suspended immediately for two years, two years’ probation and disqualified from driving for two years.

He had already served one month, which could not be declared.

