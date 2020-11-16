Drug grower gives tomato plant excuse

A Gladstone man told police he was growing a “tomato plant” which was actually marijuana.

A GLADSTONE man who tried to convince police he was just growing a tomato plant didn’t fool anyone.

Police were called to Jermaine Robert Pryor’s South Gladstone apartment for an unrelated incident when they located a 22cm green leafy plant in his kitchen sink.

Pryor said he’d been looking after the well watered and cultivated plant, which he said he believed was a tomato plant.

He said he was aware what marijuana looked like and when challenged about the plant he said he didn’t want to say anything more on the matter.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 10 to producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was house-sitting for one of his adult children and had claimed ownership of the plant.

Pryor was sentenced to 30 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded.

