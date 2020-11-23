Drug evidence fell from woman’s bra during search

Several crystals in a clipseal bag fell from the bra of 36-year-old South Gladstone woman Julie Lynette Seage, on November 12.

Several crystals in a clipseal bag fell from the bra of 36-year-old South Gladstone woman Julie Lynette Seage, on November 12.

A WOMAN’S attempt to conceal a drug related item from police executing a search warrant failed when a clip-seal bag fell from her bra.

Julie Lynette Seage, 36, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of possessing anything used in the commissioning of a crime.

The court heard that Seage’s house in South Gladstone was subjected to a police search at 10am on November 12.

Seage and her friend were in a car parked in the driveway when the police arrived.

While Seage was being searched, a clip-seal bag which contained “obvious evidence” of illicit drugs, including several small crystals, fell from her bra.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey made note of Seage’s previous traffic and criminal history, which included two like entries with the last three years ago.

Mr Manthey fined Seage $300 and the property was forfeited.