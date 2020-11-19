Drug driver’s obvious give away

A GLADSTONE man was suspected of being on drugs when he couldn’t use simple fine motor skills.

Robert Christopher Kent, 43, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 10 to driving under the influence of drugs.

The court was told Kent was intercepted by police on October 23 at 3am for a licence check.

He was seen to be unable to use simple fine motor skills and when a breath test returned a negative result, police suspected he may have been on drugs.

Kent said he’d injected drugs about two hours earlier and was still feeling the effects of the drugs.

Kent was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

