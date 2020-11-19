Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man admitted to injecting drugs before driving. Pic. Supplied
A Gladstone man admitted to injecting drugs before driving. Pic. Supplied
Crime

Drug driver’s obvious give away

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man was suspected of being on drugs when he couldn’t use simple fine motor skills.

Robert Christopher Kent, 43, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 10 to driving under the influence of drugs.

The court was told Kent was intercepted by police on October 23 at 3am for a licence check.

He was seen to be unable to use simple fine motor skills and when a breath test returned a negative result, police suspected he may have been on drugs.

Kent said he’d injected drugs about two hours earlier and was still feeling the effects of the drugs.

Kent was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Read more drug drivers:

P plater still had drugs in her system after two days

Woman drove eight hours on drugs with two-year-old in car

Driver told police he’d recently used drugs

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘First of its kind’: Huge open air concert for Gladstone

        Premium Content ‘First of its kind’: Huge open air concert for Gladstone

        News Air Beats will be Sheppard’s first concert since February.

        MEGA-GALLERY: Tannum Sands State High School formal 2020

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Tannum Sands State High School formal 2020

        News HUNDREDS of Tannum Sands State High School students celebrated the end of an era...

        Person hospitalised after New Auckland crash

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after New Auckland crash

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in New Auckland earlier...

        Search continues for Boyne Island man missing for six days

        Premium Content Search continues for Boyne Island man missing for six days

        News WATCH: Police will continue their search for missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.