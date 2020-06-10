DRUG-DRIVERS: Multiple people front court

Multiple people have pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drug-driving.

MULTIPLE people entered guilty pleas in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving charges.

First up was Gladstone man Kobi Charles Fredrick Saltner.

The court was told that on March 24 Saltner was stopped by police on Dalrymple Dr, Toolooa, where he tested positive for having a relevant drug in his system.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Next to plead guilty was P-plater Daniel Keith O’Brien.

O’Brien drove on Roseberry St, Gladstone Central, while he had drugs in his system on March 23, the court was told.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Gladstone woman Melissa Sue Blackwood, who also pleaded guilty to drug-driving, had taken MDMA before she was involved in a car crash.

On December 28 at 3.50am, police attended a crash on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd, Glen Eden, where Blackwood was given a roadside breath test before she admitted she had taken MDMA. A blood test showed the presence of drugs.

Blackwood was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $500.

Tuiwaqa Isaiah Tamani had his case heard ex parte.

The court was told that on March 24 Tamani was intercepted on Central Lane, Gladstone Central, where he tested positive for presence of a relevant drug.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for five months.

All had convictions recorded.