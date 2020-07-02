Menu
NAMED: Drug Drivers in Gladstone Magistrates Court. Picture: RICHARD JUPE.
Crime

DRUG DRIVERS: Motorists in court named

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 2:00 PM
A NUMBER of people pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mitchell Grant Cooper, 35, was intercepted on Park St on April 28 where he tested positive for a relevant drug the court was told.

Cooper told police he had not taken any illicit drugs.

He was convicted fined $400 disqualified for one month.

Rhys Miles Craney pleaded guilty to three counts of fail to appear, three counts of breach of bail and one count of drug driving.

The court was told on August 30 Craney was intercepted on Hanson Rd, Callemondah where he tested positive for a relevant drug.

Craney made admissions to recent drug use the court was told.

Craney was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

