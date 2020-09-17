Menu
A Gladstone man tested positive for marijuana and meth despite insisting he was not a meth user.
Crime

Drug-driver who tested positive for meth says he doesn’t use it

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A Gladstone motorist who tested positive for marijuana and meth while driving said he wasn’t a meth user and was strongly against the drug.

Blair Rowland Skipper, 45, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that on June 7, at 1.25pm, Skipper was intercepted in Gladstone where he tested positive for marijuana and meth.

Skipper told police he had not used the drugs recently.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Skipper was not a meth user and he was strongly against it.

She said Skipper had been offered a pipe at a party the night before which he believed to be marijuana and was pulled over the next day.

She said her client accepted he was a long-time marijuana user which he used to help with his mental health conditions.

“He’s hoping it becomes legalised sooner rather than later,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Skipper was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

