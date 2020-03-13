Drug driver was visiting his kids

DRUG DRIVER: The man admitted to smoking marijuana two days before driving.

A 50-YEAR-old man told police he smoked marijuana two days before driving.

Damian John Lothian pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Lothian was intercepted on Toolooa St, South Gladstone at 5.40pm on October 31, 2019 where he tested positive to having marijuana in his system.

The former traffic controller told the court he was driving home from visiting his kids who he’d moved to the region to be closer to two-and-a-half years ago.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month. A conviction was recorded.