Drug-driver slapped with fine

A GLADSTONE man smoked three bongs of marijuana the day before driving, a court was told.

Darrin Glenn Jones, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

The court was told Jones was intercepted on Morris Ave, Calliope, where he returned a positive test.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Jones had smoked the day prior to offending.

Jones was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

