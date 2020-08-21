Drug-driver slapped with fine
A GLADSTONE man smoked three bongs of marijuana the day before driving, a court was told.
Darrin Glenn Jones, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.
The court was told Jones was intercepted on Morris Ave, Calliope, where he returned a positive test.
Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Jones had smoked the day prior to offending.
Jones was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.
