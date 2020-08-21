Menu
A 47-year-old Gladstone man pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Crime

Drug-driver slapped with fine

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Aug 2020 9:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man smoked three bongs of marijuana the day before driving, a court was told.

Darrin Glenn Jones, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

The court was told Jones was intercepted on Morris Ave, Calliope, where he returned a positive test.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Jones had smoked the day prior to offending.

Jones was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

