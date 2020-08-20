Drug-driver said she hadn’t taken drugs for 7 days

A woman who tested positive for drug-driving said she hadn’t used drugs in 7 days. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

A GLADSTONE woman who tested positive for drugs while driving said she hadn’t used any in the last seven days.

Sarah Maree Zimmerlie, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

The court was told Zimmerlie was intercepted on Dixon Dr, Kirkwood, while she was the holder of a probationary licence when she tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.

Zimmerlie told police she hadn’t taken any drugs in the last seven days.

Zimmerlie was sentenced to nine months’ probation and disqualified from driving for nine months.

