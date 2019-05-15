Drug driver pulled over by police weeks before serious crash

A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving and in possession of a needle was involved in a serious car crash that same month, a court was told.

A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving was involved in a serious car crash weeks later, a court was told.

Nicholas John Lucht pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving with a drug present in his system and failure to dispose of a syringe.

The court was told police were alerted to Lucht's driving behaviour along the Dawson Hwy at Biloela on January 19 about 2.30pm.

Police intercepted the 27-year-old and required him to take a roadside drug test.

The test returned positive results for methamphetamine.

Police suspected Lucht had further drug-related items in the vehicle and searched his car.

Officers found a needle in a pair of socks on the back seat.

Lucht's lawyer told the court at the time of his offending, Lucht's grandfather has passed away.

The court was told Lucht relapsed and drove the day after.

"He was close with his granddad, it was a difficult time for him.”

The husband-to-be and father was in a serious car crash later that month and suffered a severe spinal injury, the lawyer said.

The court was told Lucht was in a coma and later confined to a wheelchair. In court Lucht was wearing a brace.

The boilermaker has been unable to work since the incident, the court was told.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Lucht to serve a nine month probation order.

Lucht was disqualified from driving for three months and a conviction was recorded.