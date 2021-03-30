Drug-driver made full admissions to cannabis use

A Rockhampton woman busted drug-driving in the Gladstone region faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Taylia Jayne Pryke, 20, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Pryke’s offending, which occurred at 6.20pm on January 24.

Pryke, a traffic controller, was intercepted driving a Toyota hatchback by the Calliope Road Policing Unit on the Bruce Hwy, Benaraby.

A drug test returned a positive to cannabis.

When questioned by police, Pryke made admissions to recently using the drug.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he had to take into consideration Pryke was a provisional licence holder at the time of her offending.

Pryke was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

A conviction was recorded.

