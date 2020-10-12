Menu
Generic pictures of the McDonalds in Fawkner, a site of COV-19 cluster. Wayne Taylor 13th May 2020
Crime

Drug-driver hopes to become Maccas manager

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man with plans to move into management at McDonald’s found himself in trouble when he was caught drug-driving.

Alexander Daniel Galbraith, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

The court was told that on August 18, Galbraith was stopped at 10.23am where he tested positive for drugs.

He told police he had smoked marijuana at 8am which the drug test confirmed.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court this was the first time her client had used the drug which had been passed to him by a friend.

She said the McDonalds staff member had been offered a management position which he hoped to step into.

Galbraith was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

