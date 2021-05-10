Drug-driver claimed cannabis helped him sleep better

A man was told by a magistrate to find ways to cure his sleeplessness other than cannabis.

Geno Anaru Van Zyl, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Van Zyl’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll.

On November 10 last year, about 6.53am, Calliope Road Policing Unit officers intercepted Van Zyl on the Bruce Highway, Bororen.

He submitted to a roadside drug test, which returned a positive result, and he was taken to a police vehicle for further testing.

When questioned, Van Zyl made admissions to smoking a cannabis joint as he was on his way to work in Agnes Water.

Van Zyl’s lawyer Rio Ramos said her client used cannabis to help him sleep, to which Mr Carroll interjected.

“You can’t use illegal drugs as sleeping pills,” he said.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd highlighted the fact Van Zyl had one relevant offence within a five-year period.

Van Zyl was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

