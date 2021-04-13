Drug-driver caught on busy highway
Riley John Wise faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drug-driving.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence.
On March 2 about 7.30pm, police from Calliope Road Policing Unit were conducting patrols on the Dawson Hwy, West Gladstone, when they intercepted a blue Mazda ute.
Wise identified himself as the driver and submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive to cannabis.
How to activate free Courier Mail subscription
Wise was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.
More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:
– Bong and scales in plain sight during police search
– ‘Where are you, copper dog?’: Man menaces officer