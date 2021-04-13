Drug-driver caught on busy highway

A Gladstone man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court charged with drug-driving after being intercepted on a busy road. Picture: iStock

Riley John Wise faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drug-driving.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence.

On March 2 about 7.30pm, police from Calliope Road Policing Unit were conducting patrols on the Dawson Hwy, West Gladstone, when they intercepted a blue Mazda ute.

Wise identified himself as the driver and submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive to cannabis.

Wise was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

