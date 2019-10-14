Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis generic Townsville
Cannabis generic Townsville
News

Drug driver banned from driving for 10 months

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com
14th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving was ordered to complete nine months’ probation.

Christopher David Dangerfield pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of driving while a relevant drug was present in his system.

The court was told on June 12 about 11.25am Dangerfield was intercepted on Brisbane St by the Calliope Road Policing Unit.

The 38-year-old was required to do a roadside drug test and returned a positive result to marijuana.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Dangerfield used the drug to help him sleep.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he understood Dangerfield’s motivation for smoking the drug but it was “unacceptable”.

Dangerfield was ordered to complete nine months probation and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

court crime drink driving drug driving gladstonecourt gladstone courts gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 101 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 101 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

    Woman in hospital after crash on major road

    premium_icon Woman in hospital after crash on major road

    News A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash overnight.

    Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    premium_icon Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    News Gladstone Area Water Board to have plenty of tender opportunities and locals can...

    Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    Education Data has revealed Gladstone’s richest school rakes in more than $58.4 million in...