Drug driver banned from driving for 10 months

A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving was ordered to complete nine months’ probation.

Christopher David Dangerfield pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of driving while a relevant drug was present in his system.

The court was told on June 12 about 11.25am Dangerfield was intercepted on Brisbane St by the Calliope Road Policing Unit.

The 38-year-old was required to do a roadside drug test and returned a positive result to marijuana.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Dangerfield used the drug to help him sleep.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he understood Dangerfield’s motivation for smoking the drug but it was “unacceptable”.

Dangerfield was ordered to complete nine months probation and disqualified from driving for 10 months.