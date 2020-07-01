Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: A Gladstone man told police he had used meth right before he drove a court was told.
IN COURT: A Gladstone man told police he had used meth right before he drove a court was told.
Crime

Drug driver ‘appreciates’ Magistrate’s sentence

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man told a magistrate he “appreciated” his sentence in court on Tuesday.

Wade Kenneth Johnston pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of drugs and possess property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The court was told Johnston was intercepted on Philip St at 11pm on June 6 when police detained him for a search where they found a set of digital scales, a sunglasses case full of clip seal bags and a small spoon which Johnston said belonged to him and was used for amphetamines.

Police observed Johnston to be slurring his speech and having difficulty maintaining conversation before he admitted to using meth prior to driving, the court was told.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital to provide a blood sample to be tested for drugs.

Johnston told the court he had “no excuses” for the incident.

“I’ve just come out of a long-term relationship and unfortunately I relapsed,” he said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Johnston $1000 for both offences and disqualified him from driving for seven months, noting he had already been without a licence for almost a month.

A conviction was not recorded for the drug offence, however was for the traffic offence.

Johnston told the magistrate his sentence was “most appreciated.”

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: ‘Incredible’ $30,000 nightclub renovations

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: ‘Incredible’ $30,000 nightclub renovations

        Business A Gladstone nightclub owner said renovations are coming along nicely as the town prepares for nightlife with eased restrictions.

        • 1st Jul 2020 3:00 PM
        Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

        premium_icon Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

        Crime The court heard the breach was 'out of frustration'

        EXPLAINED: Step inside nation’s biggest oil recycling plant

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Step inside nation’s biggest oil recycling plant

        News 'The facility collects waste oil from all over the country'

        Major family precinct project passes another milestone

        premium_icon Major family precinct project passes another milestone

        News The site recently passed another construction milestone.