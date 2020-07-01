Drug driver ‘appreciates’ Magistrate’s sentence

IN COURT: A Gladstone man told police he had used meth right before he drove a court was told.

IN COURT: A Gladstone man told police he had used meth right before he drove a court was told.

A GLADSTONE man told a magistrate he “appreciated” his sentence in court on Tuesday.

Wade Kenneth Johnston pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of drugs and possess property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The court was told Johnston was intercepted on Philip St at 11pm on June 6 when police detained him for a search where they found a set of digital scales, a sunglasses case full of clip seal bags and a small spoon which Johnston said belonged to him and was used for amphetamines.

Police observed Johnston to be slurring his speech and having difficulty maintaining conversation before he admitted to using meth prior to driving, the court was told.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital to provide a blood sample to be tested for drugs.

Johnston told the court he had “no excuses” for the incident.

“I’ve just come out of a long-term relationship and unfortunately I relapsed,” he said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Johnston $1000 for both offences and disqualified him from driving for seven months, noting he had already been without a licence for almost a month.

A conviction was not recorded for the drug offence, however was for the traffic offence.

Johnston told the magistrate his sentence was “most appreciated.”