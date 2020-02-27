Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News-bcm 24/11/10 Dr Glenn King is studying spider venom as a potential pain killer. Pic Mark Calleja
News-bcm 24/11/10 Dr Glenn King is studying spider venom as a potential pain killer. Pic Mark Calleja
Health

Drug derived from spider venom to help save hearts

Carlie Walker
26th Feb 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPIDER venom that can help keep hearts alive is set to go one step closer to human trials.

The molecule that offers fresh hope for those with serious health conditions lies within the fangs of Fraser Island's deadly funnel-web spiders.

Last year, Professor Glenn King, from the University of Queensland's Institute for Molecular Bioscience, said the venom would be used to develop a drug that could inhibit the effects of a stroke.

But after a conversation with a colleague who was also a cardiac specialist, investigations began into whether the same molecule that protected the brain after a stroke would also protect a heart after a cardiac arrest or a during a transplant.

In the coming months, the drug will be trialled in pigs, which will be the precursor to being able to try the treatment in human trials.

In the same way the molecule protected the brain from a lack of oxygen, it could protect heart muscle cells, Prof King said.

"The heart transplant data is very strong," he said.

As soon as a heart leaves it's donor it begins to die, but the molecule could change all that.

drug health medicine spider
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW ERA: More changes, upgrades at Gladstone Marina

        premium_icon NEW ERA: More changes, upgrades at Gladstone Marina

        News New pathways and the decomissioning of Auckland Point Berth 1 are just two of the recent changes at Gladstone Marina as part of the ongoing East Shores redevelopment.

        Aust-first project to blend natural gas with hydrogen

        premium_icon Aust-first project to blend natural gas with hydrogen

        News AN Australian first $4.2 million gas injection facility will be built in Gladstone...

        100+ JOBS: Gladstone chosen for huge hydrogen plant

        premium_icon 100+ JOBS: Gladstone chosen for huge hydrogen plant

        Business A proposed multi-billion-dollar facility

        Avenge mission goes wrong after alleged Maccas spit

        premium_icon Avenge mission goes wrong after alleged Maccas spit

        News A man who threatened to bash a juvenile after accusing them of spitting on his baby...