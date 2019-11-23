Drug-dealing mum in ‘grave danger’ of prison time

A DRUG-dealing mum-of-ten who first turned to drugs after suffering abuse as a child, was told she was in 'grave danger' of going to jail.

Robyn Silvia Jane Murdoch stood in the docks at the Dalby District Court, wiping away tears as the judge gave her one last chance to rectify her behaviour after she pleaded guilty to 10 drug-related charges.

Crown prosecutor William Slack told Dalby District Court Murdoch, 35, had been the subject of a search warrant in February, where police located small amounts of methylamphetamine and cannabis, shotgun shells and a shotgun.

Murdoch admitted to police she had allowed people to use drugs in her house, and also admitted to using a stolen car to drive her friend to McDonald's.

Slack told the court no money was obtained through Murdoch's drug supplies.

Defence lawyer Jessica Goldie told the court Murdoch had turned to drugs as a result of childhood trauma. She started using cannabis at a young age but graduated to methylamphetamine in 2017.

The mum-of-ten currently has six of her children in her custody, and had sought help to curb her drug use.

Ms Goldie's submissions included a fine, however Judge Julie Ryrie told the lawyer that was "not happening".

Judge Ryrie said something more supervisory needed to be handed down.

"That's one last chance otherwise she may well be going to jail," she said.

Judge Ryrie reprimanded Murdoch for perpetuating drug use in the region.

"If you're supplying to others that scourge just keeps travelling around," she said.

"You are in grave danger, because if you continue to use drugs, you will be going to jail."

Murdoch told the court her actions were just "plain stupid".

But Judge Ryrie gave the mum her final chance.

"I'm going to give you one last opportunity to leave you in the community so you can look after those six kids in your custody," she said.

Murdoch pleaded guilty to several drug offences, namely supplying dangerous drugs, possessing utensils used in connection with drug supply, authority to posses explosives, possession of a weapon, possession of dangerous drugs, committing use of place, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Murdoch was sentenced to 18 months probation with no conviction recorded. Judge Ryrie made a special order making it compulsory for Murdoch to access psychiatric treatment, counsel or advice.