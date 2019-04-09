Menu
A south-east Queensland man says he sold ice and marijuana because his parents broke up.
Drug dealer's strange excuse for selling ice, marijuana

Sherele Moody
9th Apr 2019 12:57 PM | Updated: 12:57 PM
A DRUG dealer blames his parents' break up and a split with his girlfriend for his entry into the south-east Queensland ice and marijuana selling arena, a court has heard.

Gregory Michael Ball pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Monday to nine charges of supplying a dangerous drug.

The 30-year-old former Stanthorpe man won't spend any time in jail after telling the court his parents' break-up and a "Dear John" text from his then partner pushed him into dealing.

Police phone intercepts of one of Ball's associates found messages between the two men relating to drug sales in the Caboolture/Sunshine Coast region in late 2017.

The messages showed Ball was selling marijuana and methamphetamine.

Defence barrister Phillip Hardcastle said Ball was dealing drugs to pay for his own addiction.

Mr Hardcastle said Ball's crimes started after he found out his parents had ended their relationship.

This was made worse, Mr Hardcastle said, by Ball's then partner sending him a "Dear John letter in the form of a text message" saying she was breaking up with him.

Judge Bernard Porter noted these two factors during the sentencing but said Ball was ultimately responsible for "gratuitously involving himself" in the small-scale commercial operation.

Judge Porter sentenced Ball to nine months in prison with immediate release on parole.

"Go forth and do not sin again," Judge Porter said to Ball as the defendant left the court. - NewsRegional

