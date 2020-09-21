Drug dealer teen hoped to join the army

A Gladstone drug dealer had hopes to join the army.

A GLADSTONE teen caught dealing drugs had bold plans to join the defence force.

Mason-Jay David Graham Ale Edwards, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to four charges, the most serious being supplying dangerous drugs.

During a search warrant at Edwards’ address on May 21, police located four water pipes - three made from Gatorade bottles and one from an Ice Break bottle - marijuana stems weighing 0.7g, 43 marijuana seeds, scissors, a grinder and cap, digital scales and clip-seal bags.

However it was messages found on his phone that proved he wasn’t just using drugs, but selling them.

The messages found on Facebook Messenger between May 9 and May 13 revealed Edwards speaking with a woman who was asking to “get a stick” which Edwards said he would leave in the mailbox.

The woman told him she would leave money in the mailbox.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic told the court Edwards had plans to join the army and pick up a trade.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Edwards that drug supply was one of his pet hates.

“I’m getting kids through my court now, direct or indirect, these bloody drugs are getting down to them,” Mr Manthey said.

Mr Manthey said in appropriate cases he would jail, however this was not one of them.

“You’re fortunate it’s low level,” he said.

“You’ve only got that one previous (offence).”

Edwards was fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

