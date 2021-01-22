Drug dealer sells ‘good hydro’ to undercover cops

Daniel Lee Rixon leaves Maroochydore District Court on Thursday after being sentenced for drug trafficking.

A Coast man who sold marijuana to undercover police officers on four different occasions will have the threat of jail time hanging over his head for the next three years.

Police were investigating illegal drug distribution on the Sunshine Coast when Daniel Lee Rixon sold marijuana to undercover officers, the Maroochydore District Court heard on Thursday.

Rixon, 22, sold various quantities of marijuana to undercover police on four occasions between June and July 2018.

Judge Gary Long said the officers paid just over $1000 in total for the marijuana, which Rixon boasted was from a "good quality" hydroponic crop.

"You weren't the target of investigation and it wasn't until July 2019 that police came across you again," Judge Long said.

Rixon told police he had been selling a few ounces per week between 2017 and 2018, after accruing a debt.

He pleaded guilty in November last year to one count of trafficking, four counts of supplying a dangerous drug, and one summary charge of possessing a utensil used to smoke a dangerous drug.

Judge Long adjourned the sentencing to allow Rixon time to prove he was not using drugs anymore, and defence lawyer Mark Dixon submitted four clean drug tests as evidence on Thursday.

The court heard Rixon had also moved to Brisbane to live with his mother, and was employed and working five to six days a week.

Judge Long said his early plea of guilty, his age and his commitment to stopping his drug use were in his favour as he gave Rixon a head sentence of two years in jail, wholly suspended for three years.