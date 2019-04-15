DRUG BUST: 11 charged in South Burnett sting

CHARGED: Nine search warrants were executed across Cherbourg, Murgon, Nanango and Booie on April 11 as part of an ongoing drug enforcement operation, Operation Romeo Monument.

CHARGED: Nine search warrants were executed across Cherbourg, Murgon, Nanango and Booie on April 11 as part of an ongoing drug enforcement operation, Operation Romeo Monument. Queensland Police

ELEVEN South Burnett residents are set to face the magistrates court on 23 offences, ranging from drug production, drug possession, possession of drug utensils and unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of explosives (ammunition).

The charges are a result of nine search warrants executed across Cherbourg, Murgon, Nanango and Booie on April 11 as part of Operation Romeo Monument, an ongoing drug enforcement operation.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE SOUTH BURNETT TIMES HERE

Detective Inspector Mat Kelly said these types of operations were random in nature.

"These operations, supported by local intelligence and valuable information from across the community, will continue to be executed across the south west district," Detective Inspector Kelly said.

"By disrupting criminal behaviour in this way, we aim to deter future offending."

CHARGED: Nine search warrants were executed across Cherbourg, Murgon, Nanango and Booie on April 11 as part of an ongoing drug enforcement operation, Operation Romeo Monument. Queensland Police

Operation Romeo Monument is a a joint operation between the Burnett Tactical Action Team and Murgon Criminal investigation branch assisted by local general duties officers.

WANT TO SEE MORE LIKE THIS? Sign up for our email newsletter.

A 32-year-old Nanango man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession and possession of drug utensils.

A 26-year-old Booie man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug production, drug possession and possession of drug utensils.

A 35-year-old Booie man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of explosives (ammunition).

A 42-year-old Nanango woman will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession and possession of drug utensils.

A 59-year-old Nanango man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of explosives (ammunition).

A 49-year-old Wattlecamp man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession.

A 39-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession.

A 27-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession and possession of drug utensils.

A 24-year-old Murgon woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession and possession of drug utensils.

A 24-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession and possession of drug utensils.

A 49-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with drug possession and possession of drug utensils.