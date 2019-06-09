Menu
The Drug and Alcohol First Aid workshop will be held this Friday, June 14 (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Drug and Alcohol First Aid workshop visits Gladstone

Jessica Perkins
by
9th Jun 2019 4:12 PM
A DRUG and Alcohol First Aid workshop will be held on Friday to educate about the effects of drugs and how to have a conversation with someone you are concerned about.

It is the first time the workshop will be held in Central Queensland and it is predominantly aimed at health and community service workers, but is open to anyone.

Research manager at Lives Lived Well Dr Julaine Allan said the workshop was developed because they believed there was not enough information about drugs and their effects.

"People don't know how to respond or talk to someone if they are concerned about their drug or alcohol use,” Dr Allan said.

"The workshop gives people more knowledge and more skills to talk to someone if they are concerned about them.”

The workshop will focus on drugs and their effects, how drugs affect brain function and why people become dependent on them, how to have a conversation with someone you are concerned about, and the drug and alcohol treatment services available and where to find them.

Dr Allan said any information about drug use is helpful.

"I think there is a lot of fear and concern about drug use, particularly about methamphetamine use, because it's not well understood,” Dr Allan said.

"In the last three years of running (the workshop), we have found it has had really good outcomes for all sorts of people - community members, parents, teachers, everybody.”

Dr Allan said the workshop had been evaluated by the National Centre for Education and Training on Addiction at Flinders University and was found to be effective in increasing people's knowledge and helped in building their skills.

Dr Allan said if they received a large amount of interest about the workshop, they would consider delivering another one.

The workshop will be held at Ozcare at 80-84 Breslin St, Gladstone and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

