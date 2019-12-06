Drug-addicted teen offered ‘good buds’ to mates

An Airlie Beach teen has pleaded guilty to supplying drugs.

AN AIRLIE beach teenager who offered to supply "good buds" to her mates was placed on a 12-month probation order.

The 18 year old, who cannot be named because she was a juvenile at the time of offending, avoided a conviction being recorded after pleading guilty to four counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

A Children's Court of Queensland sitting in Mackay heard the offending occurred between February and September last year at Cannonvale and involved marijuana and MDMA.

Police raided the then-17 year old's home seizing her mobile phone, which revealed messages offering to supply drugs. The messages included offers "to supply good buds".

The court heard there were only two actual supplies and two offers to supply - it was unknown if they eventuated. At the time she had no financial stability and was addicted to drugs.

She made full admissions to police and the court heard she would benefit from "greater leniency given she is to be sentenced as a juvenile".

The teen had no criminal history.

Under the probation order she cannot offend and must attend any programs suggested.