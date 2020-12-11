Drug addict mum’s heartfelt admission

Leeann Tracy Jaraminas, 45, made admissions to Gladstone Police she consumed a point of meth and smoked two cannabis cones before driving on June 9, 2019.

Leeann Tracy Jaraminas, 45, made admissions to Gladstone Police she consumed a point of meth and smoked two cannabis cones before driving on June 9, 2019.

A drug-addicted mother was trying to be the best version of herself for her daughter, a court has heard.

Leeann Tracy Jaraminas, 45, appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to several charges.

They included two counts of drug-driving, possessing anything that had been used in the commissioning of a crime, failing to appear, and contravening a direction.

Jaraminas’s lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client had experienced long-term issues with substance abuse.

On May 2 last year, Biloela police intercepted Jaraminas driving on Orange St and she subsequently returned positives to methamphetamine and cannabis.

On June 9 last year, Jaraminas was busted drug-driving again, this time on the Dawson Highway in West Gladstone.

She made admissions to police that she had consumed a point of meth and smoked two cannabis cones earlier that night.

On July 12 last year, Jaraminas contravened a direction made by Biloela Police to provider her identifying particulars and was arrested in Biloela a short time later.

On March 16 this year, Biloela police executed a search warrant at Jaraminas’s house and located a plastic water pipe under her bed.

Jaraminas made admissions to using it for drugs.

On October 14 this year, Jaraminas was required to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court for the charges she had accrued over the past year, however, failed to do so.

Ms Townsend said her client was remorseful and ashamed of her actions and was trying to be supportive of her 17-year-old daughter who was battling health issues.

Magistrate Philipa Beckinsale told Jaraminas to take care of her own mental and physical health and use the help that was around her.

“You need to stay unblemished and in the best frame of mind to help her,” Ms Beckinsale said.

Jaraminas was fined $400 and sentenced to four months’ imprisonment which was wholly suspended for 18 months.

