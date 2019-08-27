DROUGHT PLAN: Water restrictions confirmed for township

RUNNING LOW: Mayor Matt Burnett's photo after inspecting the Baffle Creek water supply for Miriam Vale township on August 21. Testing of the new aquifer will take place over the next weeks to prove quality and safety of the water source.

MIRIAM Vale residents will be subject to a water reduction target from September 1.

Residents will this week receive a letter in the mail from Gladstone Regional Council informing them of the change.

The target has been set at 125 litres per person per day for all residential properties.

"Council has assumed two people per household using a maximum of 250L per day, which is equivalent to 1750L per week, with variations to the restriction assessed on a case by case basis for those where other factors need to be considered," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"Council's Drought Management Plan requires the implementation of water restrictions to safely manage the region's water supply."

Cr Burnett commended Miriam Vale residents for already reducing their daily water usage and said council would continue to provide information on water consumption and advice on being water wise.

Council will host a community meeting 6-7.30pm tomorrow night at the Miriam Vale Community Centre to discuss the changes with residents.

Cr Burnett said GRC had been in contact with Miriam Vale State School - the highest water user in the township - who use about 14 per cent of the supply.

"Miriam Vale State School has already been extremely proactive in their efforts to reduce water usage," he said.

"The school has made big changes already including reducing irrigation of their school oval to once weekly and limiting watering to only one hour.

"Council is actively working with Miriam Vale State School to also help identify any internal leaks to infrastructure, to determine any other potential water saving options, and to provide greater water wise education."

Cr Burnett said monitoring has commenced with weekly water meter readings under way and that council will advise residents of their usage should it exceed the daily usage target.

There is approximately 515 people connected to the Miriam Vale water supply.