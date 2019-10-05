Drought help for Flynn

HELP AVAILABLE: Flynn producers can take advantage of drought help. Picture: CFA

HELP AVAILABLE: Flynn producers can take advantage of drought help. Picture: CFA

FLYNN producers with permanent plantings can now access the On-Farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the rebate would help save valuable trees and vines.

“Horticulture is a valuable industry for Flynn,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Trees and vines can take years to produce fruit. Growers shouldn’t have to start over once the drought breaks.

“This will let eligible growers claim the rebate on installing new bores or desilting dams.”

Growers in drought-affected areas can claim 25 per cent of expenses, up to $25,000, on eligible projects started after June 30, 2019.

For more information, visit www.agriculture.gov.au/water/national/on-farm-infra structure-rebate.