Drought forces changes to Gladstone organic meat business

PASSION FOR PRODUCE : Andrew and Casey Cary, pictured with children Owen, 3, Sage, 1 and Hazel, 5, are diversifying their business, Lionshare Organics, to help offer grass-fed organic beef to the Gladstone region.

A GLADSTONE couple is diversifying their organic grass-fed beef business in a bid to encourage more people to think about where their food is coming from.

After six months of selling beef in bulk packages of 20-40kg in Gladstone, Lionshare Organics will now offer smaller portions to sell at Gladstone region markets, including Beach Arts Music and Calliope Historical Village.

With drought conditions making it impossible to continue selling beef from part- owner Casey Cary's father's property at Injune, the business has partnered with another farm.

Mrs Cary, a naturopath, and husband Andrew Cary, a police officer at Gladstone State High, are going to begin selling grass-fed organic beef from farming enterprise Elliot Agriculture, which has a farm and abattoir near Roma.

Elliot Agriculture, the farm where Lionshare Organics sources its beef.

Mr Cary said the beef would be sold in smaller quantities, which he hoped would make it easier to purchase for more residents who did not want to buy in bulk.

"We're testing the market in Gladstone to see if people want that opportunity to buy organic meats which suit them better, in terms of storage and not having to pay for a large quantity of meat at once," he said.

"But we're still small scale and we want to keep it that way where customers do have that personal touch."

While they were still testing what worked for the organic beef business in Gladstone, Mr Cary said they wanted to educate people about the benefits of organic food and knowing how their meat was farmed and processed.

Beef sold by Lionshare Organics.

Mr Cary said there was interest in Gladstone for organic meat, with one of his customers previously travelling to the Sunshine Coast to buy beef.

"The industrial food system that we've become accustomed to is not fair or honest," he said.

"When people buy from us they know part of their money is going back into the ongoing maintenance of 5500 acres of certified organic farmland."

For information visit Lionshare Organic's Facebook page or website.